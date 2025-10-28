Watch: 7-months pregnant Delhi cop lifts 145 kg to win medal in weightlifting championship

In a remarkable display of strength and determination, Delhi Police constable Sonika Yadav, who is seven months pregnant, lifted an impressive 145 kilograms at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26 held in Andhra Pradesh.

Competing against top athletes from across the country, Sonika recorded a combined total lift of 145 kg — including 125 kg in squats, 80 kg in bench press, and 145 kg in deadlift — earning herself a well-deserved medal and widespread admiration.

When Sonika discovered she was pregnant in May, many expected her to step away from competition. But instead, she chose to continue training under strict medical supervision, determined to stay active and pursue her passion for weightlifting, Times of India reported.

During the event, Sonika kept her pregnancy private, wearing loose-fitting clothes to avoid attention. Even when her husband assisted her after the bench press round, no one suspected anything unusual. The crowd only realised the truth after her final deadlift — prompting thunderous applause and emotional cheers from fellow officers and spectators.

Delhi Police posted a video of Sonika's winning performance. The caption read, “Defying limits, redefining strength. W/Ct. Sonika of @DcpNorthDelhi clinched Bronze medal at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26, Amravati (A.P.), lifting a total of 350 kg in 84+ kg category — while 7 months pregnant! True embodiment of strength, courage & inspiration.”

Speaking about her preparation, Sonika revealed that she had researched safe training methods online and drew inspiration from Lucy Martins, an international lifter known for competing while pregnant. She even reached out to Lucy on Instagram for guidance and motivation.

A 2014-batch officer, Sonika currently serves in the Community Policing Cell. Previously, as a beat officer in Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila area, she played an active role in anti-drug awareness campaigns.

This isn’t her first recognition — Sonika was felicitated by the Delhi Police Commissioner in 2022, and Union Minister Smriti Irani had earlier praised her dedication on Women’s Day.

Reflecting on her achievement, Sonika said her journey is about more than medals.