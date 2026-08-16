Watch: After 33 years at XLRI, professor gets emotional guard-of-honour farewell from students, staff

A professor at Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur recently received an emotional farewell from students and faculty after completing 33 years at the institute.

The farewell, caught on camera Taking to LinkedIn, Manish Singhal, a professor at XLRI Jamshedpur, shared a video of the farewell, showing Professor Venugopal Pingali walking out of his classroom with a bouquet of flowers.

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In the clip, Pingali was seen stepping into the corridor as students and faculty members broke into applause and cheers. Students and staff stood on either side of the corridor as he slowly made his way through the crowd. Several people reached out to shake his hand, while others smiled and clapped as he passed. Pingali appeared visibly touched by the gesture, smiling as he acknowledged those who had gathered to see him off.

A career spanning 33 years In the caption of the post, Singhal said the farewell marked Pingali's final session at XLRI after a 33-year academic career. Singhal said he only learnt at the last moment that students, staff and faculty had assembled outside the classroom to see the professor off.

Singhal also recalled meeting Pingali when he joined XLRI in 2006, when Pingali was serving as Dean (Academics). He described him as an accommodating person who took individual circumstances into account while making administrative decisions.

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"Venugopal Sir was Dean (Academics) when I joined XLRI on 13th April 2006, and the welcome he extended has stayed with me for more than twenty years since. I had not submitted my thesis before joining, and after I completed my first course, he encouraged me to return to IIM Calcutta and finish it. When I pointed out that I did not have enough leave remaining, he simply said we could adjust it against the following year's allowance," Singhal wrote.

"That accommodating nature, where individual circumstances were genuinely factored into administrative decisions, is what I remember most fondly," he added.

Remembered for his marketing frameworks Pingali was also remembered for developing marketing frameworks based on the realities of Indian markets, which Singhal said had influenced generations of MBA students. "IIM Visakhapatnam gains considerably from his continued service," the post concluded.

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Internet reacts The farewell video prompted former students and colleagues to share their memories of Pingali and reflect on his contribution to the institute.

One user wrote, "Studied Market Research under in him 2024. He taught us how to think from a marketing lens. Different perspectives. Would forever be grateful to sir for making me fall in love with marketing."

Another commented, "Some professors leave a mark in a way that is not flamboyant or over the top. But by their sheer commitment, straightforwardness, and simplicity. I feel lucky to have been a part of prof Pingu's (as we all fondly addressed him) marketing class in 1997-99. In addition to marketing fundamentals, he taught us the power of humility and humanity. All the best Prof! Thank you for the impact you have had on thousands of students, and colleagues across your career!"

A third user wrote, "This is beyond words!"

"Wow, that was a wonderful gesture. He deserves it.... I always enjoyed his classes," a fourth commented.