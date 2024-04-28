Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared mesmerizing visuals of Mt. Kalsubai, Maharashtra's highest peak and cherished the place for its beauty. Anand Mahindra, well-known for his vast social media presence, said that one must take some time to stop in life and "smell the roses."

“This is Mt. Kalsubai in Maharashtra near Igatpuri, Near our Engine Factory. I’ve been to Igatpuri several times but never heard about this place & its beauty. Let alone visiting it. We definitely need to take time in life to “Stop & smell the roses," Anand Mahindra said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mt. Kalsubai peak, also known as "Everest of Maharashtra," is located in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and has an elevation of about 5,400 feet (1,646 meters). It is in the Western Ghats range, in the Sahyadri sub-range, and is part of the Kalsubai Harishchandragad Wildlife Sanctuary.

Here's how social media users reacted

Anand Mahindra's post has received almost one million views on X, with people describing the beauty visible from Mt. Kalsubai and sharing some anecdotes about the place. "The trek offers a breathtaking combination of natural environments like waterfalls, forests, grasslands, and historic forts (Ratangad, Madan, Kulang, & Alang)," one user said while sharing his trekking experience.

As the Mahindra Group chairman mentioned that their new engine factory is located near Mt. Kalsubai, some users also recommended that Anand Mahindra organise company outings at the beautiful place. "A company outing or team-building exercise at Mt. Kalsubai would be an excellent way to introduce more people to this hidden gem. Experiencing the breathtaking views and serene atmosphere of the mountain firsthand could inspire a newfound appreciation for the natural beauty that exists right in your backyard," one user said.

"Sir, there are quite a few people in M&M who are interested in hiking, trekking and adventure sports. I had the privilege of taking a few of them on various treks. You should promote trekking/mountaineering as an activity in M&M. Probably, you'll know about many such places, another user added.

