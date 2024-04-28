Watch: Anand Mahindra shares breathtaking video of Mt. Kalsubai, 'Everest of Maharashtra'
Anand Mahindra, well-known for his vast social media presence, said that one must take some time to stop in life and 'smell the roses'
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared mesmerizing visuals of Mt. Kalsubai, Maharashtra's highest peak and cherished the place for its beauty. Anand Mahindra, well-known for his vast social media presence, said that one must take some time to stop in life and "smell the roses."