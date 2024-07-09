’Watch and Go’: Google Maps in Bengaluru now tells people where traffic cops are, netizens in splits

In Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India for its tech prowess, anonymous people have marked the areas where cops usually stop traffic violators, on Google maps

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published9 Jul 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Representative image of traffic policemen
Representative image of traffic policemen (AP)

Traffic Police is often dreaded by the violators in almost all over India. But in Bengaluru, these cops are now faced with a unique challenge to keep the violators in check. And surprisingly it comes from Google Maps. However, the tech giant may not be aware of it yet.

In Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India for its tech prowess, anonymous people have marked the areas where cops usually stop traffic violators, on Google maps. This has been done to alert these violators.

Also Read | Bengaluru news: FIR lodged against Virat Kohli-owned pub One8 Commune

Several people in the city noticed this in their mobile phones. One of them took to social media platform X and shared a screenshot of a location tag in the viral post saying, "Police irthare, Nodkond hogi." In English, this roughly translates to, "Police will be there, watch and go".

Since then, several people have reacted to the post and shared similar screenshots. There are over 10 such location tags across the city. If any violator travels on those routes, they would be able to see that the traffic police is waiting for them. This would potentially save them from a challan or fine.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Additional metro services to function from THESE stations today

An X user shared the screenshot and said, "Just type "Police irt" on Google Maps and thank me later." Some users have also called this the "early disaster warning systems developed by citizens".

Some landmarks also have funny tags. One of them says, "Helmet hakond banni, police irthare". It translates to "Please wear your helmet, police will be here".

Also Read | Hyderabad Police issue 3-day traffic advisory for Yellamma Kalyanam festival

A user took example of New York and said that this similar system was once used by Uber drivers there.

"Haha, I remember seeing an app on Uber drivers’ phones in NYC that alerted them about cop car locations. This is local jugaad," they said.

The Bengaluru traffic police and Google have not yet responded to this development.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 06:06 PM IST
HomeNewstrends’Watch and Go’: Google Maps in Bengaluru now tells people where traffic cops are, netizens in splits

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

725.35
03:50 PM | 9 JUL 2024
27.4 (3.93%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.70
03:52 PM | 9 JUL 2024
1.55 (0.91%)

Bharat Electronics

334.55
03:57 PM | 9 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.12%)

Tata Steel

171.80
03:58 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gland Pharma

2,027.50
03:44 PM | 9 JUL 2024
142.65 (7.57%)

KRBL

331.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
22.4 (7.25%)

Phoenix Mills

3,994.20
03:29 PM | 9 JUL 2024
256.6 (6.87%)

Maruti Suzuki India

12,820.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
794.2 (6.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue