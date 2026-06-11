As football fever builds ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a group of Argentine fans who missed out on travelling to the tournament received an unexpected consolation prize — brand-new televisions.

Dozens of supporters whose applications for US tourist visas were rejected lined up outside a company office in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, hoping to take advantage of a unique promotion launched just before the start of the World Cup, Reuters reported.

Advertisement

The initiative came from Argentine conglomerate Newsan, which promised to give away free televisions from its local electronics brand, Noblex, to fans who could prove that their visa applications had been denied.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Argentine fans miss out on attending the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ Many Argentine fans missed out on attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 due to their applications for US tourist visas being denied. 2 What promotion did Newsan offer to fans with denied visa applications? ⌵ Newsan offered a promotion where the first 100 Argentine fans who could provide proof of their denied US visa applications received a free television. 3 How did the television giveaway impact fans who couldn't travel to the World Cup? ⌵ The television giveaway provided some comfort to fans who couldn’t travel, allowing them to enjoy the matches at home instead of in the stadiums. 4 What emotional significance does the FIFA World Cup 2026 hold for Lionel Messi and his fans? ⌵ The FIFA World Cup 2026 is seen as potentially Lionel Messi's last World Cup, adding emotional significance for many Argentine fans who wish to see him in action one final time. 5 How does the atmosphere for the FIFA World Cup 2026 compare to past tournaments in Argentina? ⌵ The atmosphere for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is reported to be more subdued in Argentina compared to the intense excitement leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, despite high anticipation.

Also Read | Zee backtracks on FIFA World Cup streaming cap after social media outrage

A Queue Formed Before The Giveaway Began Under the promotion, the first 100 people to arrive at the company's Buenos Aires office with documentation showing they had been denied a US visa between January and June this year would receive a television free of charge.

The campaign quickly attracted attention online and on the streets.

"Give us your denied visa and take a free TV," an advertisement posted on Instagram declared.

Advertisement

For many fans, the giveaway offered at least some comfort after seeing their plans to attend football's biggest tournament fall apart.

World Cup Dreams Put On Hold Among those who received a television was Tomas Vageller, a 24-year-old professional video game player.

Advertisement

Like many Argentine supporters, he had hoped to travel to North America to watch his national team compete on football's grandest stage.

"I went to get a visa because we all think it will be Messi's last World Cup," he said.

The possibility that this could be the final World Cup appearance of Lionel Messi has added emotional significance for many Argentine fans eager to see their captain in action.

For Vageller, however, the trip was not meant to be.

"It's very sad I won't be able to see it, but well, I'm leaving with a gift," he added.

A Different World Cup Atmosphere In Argentina Argentina enters the tournament as one of football's most successful nations, having won the World Cup three times.

Advertisement

Yet, according to observers, excitement surrounding the 2026 edition appears more subdued than it was ahead of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Many supporters viewed the 2022 World Cup as Argentina's best chance to secure another title under Messi's leadership, making the atmosphere before that competition particularly intense.

This year, while anticipation remains high, the mood has been noticeably more restrained, even as the World Cup prepares to kick off across North America.

A Marketing Campaign That Caught Attention The television giveaway quickly became a talking point, blending football passion with an inventive marketing strategy.

For fans unable to secure the paperwork needed to travel, the promotion provided a silver lining: if they could not watch the matches from the stadium stands, they could at least enjoy them on a new television at home.

Advertisement

As the World Cup gets underway, those lucky enough to benefit from the campaign may still be cheering every goal and every Messi moment — just from their living rooms instead of the United States.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Watch: Argentina fans who missed out on US Visas receive free TVs for FIFA World Cup 2026