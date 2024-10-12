Watch | Baby John movie teaser: Jackie Shroff’s ‘outstanding look’ as villain Babbar Sher impresses netizens

The film Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, marking Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut. The plot follows an ex-police officer who fakes his death to protect his daughter. Directed by Kalees, the film is a remake of Theri and releases on Christmas 2024.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated12 Oct 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Watch | Baby John teaser: Jackie Shroff’s outstanding look as villain Babbar Sher impresses netizens
Watch | Baby John teaser: Jackie Shroff’s outstanding look as villain Babbar Sher impresses netizens(Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)

Jackie Shroff’s look for the upcoming action thriller movie, Baby John. The movie, a remake of Atlee's Tamil film Theri (2016), is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande.

“Get ready to meet the darkness you never saw coming... The evil of #BabyJohn!” the makers wrote while sharing the video. “Glimpses of Babbar Sher” was shared on YouTube, leaving netizens highly impressed. The teaser has been viewed more than 25 lakh times within a couple of hours.

“Not gonna lie that's some badass look. Atlee knows how to make character's Aura presentable in movies,” wrote one user while another commented, “Varun vs jecky shorff theater me tabahi macha dega (The Varun vs Jackie Shroff battle on screen will be explosive).”

“Jackie Shroff,,,, inko bolte hai manje hueye kallakaaar (This is whom you call a seasoned artist),” wrote one user. “Masterpiece .... outstanding look Jacky dada,” wrote another.

Baby John cast

It stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role, with Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff playing key roles. This marks the Bollywood debut of National Film Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh.

Initially, reports suggested that Janhvi Kapoor would be cast opposite Varun Dhawan, marking their second collaboration after Bawaal (2023). 

However, Keerthy Suresh later replaced her, making her debut in Hindi cinema. It was reported that Keerthy would be paid 3 crore for reprising Samantha’s role from the original film.

Wamiqa Gabbi was cast to reprise Amy Jackson's role in Theri while Jackie Shroff was confirmed to play the main villain, taking over the role originally portrayed by the late Mahendran.

Sanya Malhotra will also appear in the film in a special role as a prospective bride, a role that mirrors Sunaina from the original film. The film will also feature Rajpal Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha and Salman Khan (in a cameo action scene).

Baby John plot

The plot revolves around Baby John, an ex-police officer, who fakes his own death to ensure the safety of his daughter. He hides to raise her in a peaceful environment. However, trouble arises when his past enemies threaten their lives, forcing Baby John to confront his past in order to protect his daughter.

Baby John is slated for release on Christmas 2024.

First Published:12 Oct 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWatch | Baby John movie teaser: Jackie Shroff’s ‘outstanding look’ as villain Babbar Sher impresses netizens

