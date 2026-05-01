Watch: Bears walk into Srinagar Golf Course, walk away with flag. Omar Abdullah shares video

An unusual wildlife sighting in Srinagar has gained traction online after Omar Abdullah shared a video showing two bears entering a golf course and walking away with a flag.

The clip, posted on Instagram on Friday, May 1, shows the animals moving across the greens of the Royal Springs Golf Course. The bears are seen calmly roaming the area before picking up a course flag and running away, leaving those present amused.

Bears seen roaming freely on the greens In the video, the two bears appear unperturbed as they walk across the golf course. Moments later, one of them grabs a flag while the other follows, and both quickly leave the area carrying it.

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Sharing the footage, Abdullah described the moment in a light-hearted manner, noting that the bears “came out to play” before making off with the flag. The post has since been widely circulated on social media platforms, drawing reactions from users who expressed both surprise and amusement.

Watch the video here:

Onlookers visible in the clip can be heard reacting to the unexpected scene, as the animals move across the manicured greens with ease.

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Golf course located near forested areas The Royal Springs Golf Course is located along the banks of Dal Lake and lies close to forested areas of the Zabarwan range. Due to this proximity, occasional wildlife movement in and around the course is not uncommon.

The latest incident highlights how animals from nearby habitats can sometimes enter human spaces, particularly in regions where natural landscapes and urban developments intersect.

A scenic course with a notable history Set against the backdrop of the Zabarwan forests, the golf course is regarded as one of the most scenic in the region. It was developed during the tenure of former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

The project had faced criticism during its construction phase, but after opening in 2001, it came to be recognised as one of the prominent golf courses in the country, known for its layout and playing conditions.

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Social media reactions pour in The video has continued to circulate widely, with viewers reacting to the unusual sight of wildlife interacting with a recreational space. While some users described the moment as entertaining, others pointed to the region’s unique coexistence of natural and developed environments.

The clip adds to a growing list of instances where wildlife sightings in urban or semi-urban settings have drawn public attention, particularly through social media platforms.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.