Watch: Bengaluru traffic so bad, cyclist ends up walking with bike on his shoulders: ‘The cycle is using him to commute’

Bengaluru's traffic woes have once again become the subject of intense discussion online after a viral video captured an unusual sight — a commuter carrying his bicycle on his shoulders while trying to navigate a massive traffic jam.

The clip, shared on Instagram by user Aakanksha, has resonated with many residents who say it perfectly reflects the daily commuting struggles in India's technology hub. What began as a humorous post quickly turned into a wider conversation about traffic congestion, poor pedestrian infrastructure and the city's growing mobility challenges.

Advertisement

Cycling To Beat Traffic — But Getting Stuck Anyway Bicycles are often seen as an alternative to Bengaluru's notorious bumper-to-bumper traffic. However, the viral video suggests that even cyclists are not immune to the city's gridlock.

The footage shows a man stranded amid a long queue of vehicles. Unable to ride through the congestion, he is seen lifting his bicycle onto his shoulders and walking through the packed road to continue his journey.

Sharing the clip, Aakanksha wrote, “Buddy thought he'll escape traffic and auto Annas and save time by cycling to work. But bro lifted his cycle like RCB lifted their trophy.”

Advertisement

The post drew attention not only because of its humour but also because of the underlying frustration many commuters experience every day.

She further added, "Funny reel. Not-so-funny reality. 1 km from office to home. 1 hour to get there. Thousands of commuters stuck in traffic with no end in sight. Bengaluru deserves better."

Social Media Relates To The Struggle The video quickly gained traction, with users sharing their own experiences of navigating Bengaluru's congested roads.

One user joked, “The cycle is using him to commute.”

Another recalled a particularly difficult journey, writing, "Yesterday was horrific man , took me 3 hours from HSR to Iron hill."

While some users laughed at the situation, others praised the cyclist for choosing an environmentally friendly mode of transport despite the challenges.

Advertisement

"The hero..... if 20% think like him, Bangalore....no... the world would be a better person. Btwn I too use cycle to work," one commenter wrote.

Concerns Over Roads And Footpaths The viral clip also triggered criticism of Bengaluru's infrastructure, particularly the condition of roads and pedestrian pathways.

One user described the difficulties faced by those who choose to walk in the city.

"It's so crowded here! The roads are narrow, there are barely any proper footpaths, and even walking feels like an extreme sport. 🥲 If you decide to walk, you have to constantly watch your step to avoid ending up in a gutter. Most footpaths are broken, and whatever is left has been taken over by vendors, leaving almost no space for pedestrians," the user wrote.

Advertisement

Another summed up the situation in a lighter tone, commenting, "Taking your cycle for a walk is a new level of Bangalore traffic."

A Familiar Bengaluru Conversation Traffic congestion has long been one of Bengaluru's biggest civic concerns, with commuters frequently taking to social media to document their experiences. The latest viral video has once again highlighted how residents are increasingly turning to humour to cope with everyday commuting frustrations.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Watch: Bengaluru traffic so bad, cyclist ends up walking with bike on his shoulders: ‘The cycle is using him to commute’