Watch: Bhutan woman praises Vande Bharat sleeper train in viral video: 'Doesn’t feel like a typical train’

A video shared by a woman named Anusha from Bhutan praising India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to the country’s newest rail offering.

The travel creator, Anusha, documented her journey on the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat sleeper service between Kamakhya and Howrah, which was flagged off earlier this week. In the Instagram video, titled Foreigner POV: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, she is seen highlighting the train’s modern design and onboard facilities.

“This is the Vande Bharat sleeper train from Guwahati to Kolkata. I’m travelling on it on the very first day,” she says in the clip, adding that the train appeared fully booked on its debut journey. She points to features such as the sleek exterior, automatic glass doors, bright interiors and seating comfort, noting that it felt markedly different from conventional long-distance trains.

“The Vande Bharat sleeper doesn’t feel like a typical train,” she remarks, praising the overall experience, including the food served onboard. She added that if this is what the future of train travel in India looks like, she found it impressive.

Sharing the video, Anusha wrote that she had travelled on the train on its inauguration day from Guwahati to Kolkata, and was “honestly very impressed”.

The clip has crossed more than 115,000 views, with many users applauding the traveller for showcasing what they called a positive and modern side of India’s rail infrastructure.

A user wrote, “Wow, it so clean and looks like the trains in Europe. I hope they can maintain its cleanliness.”

Another user wrote, “I want to see the review after 1 to 3 months. I want to see how my fellow Indians treat this train. The government did their work, now it will be our turn to keep some civic sense.”

“The future is more Fantastic, with Vande Bharat 4.0 under construction of 280 kmph & Next gen High-speed with 320 kmph. Along with Bullet 🚅 Train with 350 kmph,” the third user wrote.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train was inaugurated last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the first commercial rollout of the sleeper version of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat fleet operated by Indian Railways.

The Kamakhya–Howrah service is expected to significantly improve overnight connectivity between the Northeast and eastern India, offering faster travel, upgraded amenities and a more comfortable long-distance rail experience.