Watch: BJP ex-MLA cries on camera after not getting ticket in Haryana Assembly polls 2024, says ‘What to do now?’

  • On Wednesday, BJP released their first list for Haryana, and nominated chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, the current MLA from Karnal, for the Ladwa seat.

Livemint
Updated6 Sep 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Former BJP MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar. (Screenshot)
Former BJP MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar. (Screenshot)(X./@sushilmanav)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released its first candidate list for the upcoming 90 assembly seats in Haryana, but denied the ticket to former MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar.

After his name was not included in the list, Parmar was so disheartened that he was seen weeping on camera during an interview, saying, “Ab main kya karun (What will I do now)?”

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to join Congress today

A local reporter interviewed Parmar and when asked about his exclusion from the candidate list, he responded, “I had thought that my name would be on the list...” He was reportedly been seeking a BJP nomination for the Bhiwani and Tosham constituencies, reported Hindustan Times, quoting JNC news.

When the interviewer attempted to console the BJP leader, stating the party will recognise his worth, Parmar started crying and said, as quoted by HT, “I had assured people that my name was being considered. What do I do now? I am helpless."

Also Read | EC bans exit polls for J-K, Haryana assembly elections

Following this, the interviewer requested him to stay strong both for the party and the people who supported him, saying, “Netaji, aap hausla rakhein (Sir, please stay strong).”

To which Parmar replied, “What is happening to me...the way that I have been treated... I am in so much pain. What kind of decisions are being taken?”

Here's the video:

Haryana Assembly polls 2024:

Earlier, the polling for 90-member seats in Haryana was scheduled for 1 October, but then rescheduled to 5 October by the Election Commission. The apex polls conducting body had cited the voting rights and traditions of the Bishnoi community, who commemorate their Guru Jambheshwar with a centuries-old practice, as the reason for the change in the date of polling.

Also Read | Congress ready to give AAP 7 seats in Haryana, final announcement soon

On Wednesday, BJP released their first list for Haryana, and nominated chief minister Saini, the current MLA from Karnal, for the Nayab Singh Saini seat.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWatch: BJP ex-MLA cries on camera after not getting ticket in Haryana Assembly polls 2024, says ‘What to do now?’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue