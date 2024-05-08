Watch: Chaos at Delhi Airport after Air India Express cancels 70 flights; check why air travel is affected
Passengers express frustration as Air India Express cancels over 70 flights due to sudden sick reports from cabin crew. Some social media users speculate on reasons and criticise the lack of alternatives for affected travellers.
Air India Express has cancelled more than 70 flights after facing disruptions since last night. It happened after some of the cabin crew had called in sick unexpectedly.
