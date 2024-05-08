Passengers express frustration as Air India Express cancels over 70 flights due to sudden sick reports from cabin crew. Some social media users speculate on reasons and criticise the lack of alternatives for affected travellers.

Air India Express has cancelled more than 70 flights after facing disruptions since last night. It happened after some of the cabin crew had called in sick unexpectedly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result," an Air India Express spokesperson told Mint.

The impacted customers will either get a full refund or receive complimentary rescheduling to another date, the spokesperson added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected before heading to the airport," the spokesperson added.

Chaos at Delhi Airport Meanwhile, massive chaos was seen at the Delhi Airport after, as per a social media post, the airline had cancelled three flights to Goa. Passengers were seen crowding in front of an Air India Express desk.

“Ye kya tareeka hai! Ky adekh rahe ho aap? Bewakuf bana rakha hai. Paagal bana rakha hai. (Is it how you do this! What are you checking? Do you think we are stupid? Do you think we’re crazy?)," some passengers were heard screaming. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens react Some social media users have reacted. While some wonder what the reason behind the cancellation may be, some are unhappy that it happened at the last moment.

“It must have been cancelled due to bad weather. There shouldn't be any problem. No need for major panic," wrote one user.

“Flight cancellations without consideration for passengers urgency are a real problem. They should offer other options or tell people earlier so they can make other plans. Cancelling at the last moment causes a lot of trouble…" wrote another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They thought by adding Express will turn them into some top brand flights. They gonna remain the same," came from another.

