Watch | Chef Vikas Khanna pulls hilarious prank on comedian Abhishek Upmanyu; says on Instagram Reels, 'Main bada hoon..
Chef Vikas Khanna recently shared a video of his hilarious prank with comedian Abhishek Upmanyu
Chef Vikas Khanna on Thursday shared a hilarious post on social media, in which he pulled hilarious prank on comedian Abhishek Upmanyu. While sharing the prank video, Vikas Khanna applauded Upmanyu for his work and called himself a big fan of the comedian.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message