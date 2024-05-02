Chef Vikas Khanna on Thursday shared a hilarious post on social media, in which he pulled hilarious prank on comedian Abhishek Upmanyu. While sharing the prank video, Vikas Khanna applauded Upmanyu for his work and called himself a big fan of the comedian. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Working in the restaurant 24/7 can be tough for anyone. But sometimes it’s this amazing guy @aupmanyu who makes me laugh & my day ends on a better note.I’ve been a fan of Abhishek for creating an amazing sense of community thru laughter. More success & power to you," he wrote on his Instagram post.

In the video, Vikas Khanna can be seen sitting with Abhishek Upmanyu at a restaurant. The video begins when the two appreciated the food they had at the restaurant.

At the time of bill payment, Khanna ensured that he is like an elder brother for Upmanyu and did not let him pay the bill. However, tables turned when Khanna quickly took cash from Upmanyu’s hand and paid the bill by himself with the comedian’s money. The scene was surrounded by Moye More background music. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several Instagram users reacted to his post with many sharing their similar personal incidents.

“That’s actually happened to me. My brother & nephew and I went to eat dinner at an Indian restaurant when they were visiting me in Atlanta. I took out my card to pay the bill coz they were my guests, but my brother said “I’m your older brother! I will pay the bill" & then took my credit card and gave to the waiter.(He was kidding of course.. He switched out my card & eventually he paid," commented an Instagram user on the post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When I heard of Abhishek's show in New York, I was sure there would be a video with Chef Vikas," wrote another user on X.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!