Ahead of the Coldplay Mumbai concert, Chris Martin along with fiancée Dakota Johnson visited many iconic temples around the city. The couple who were accompanied by actress Shonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi visited Babulnath Temple, ISKON Chowpatty and Sidhivinayak temple in Dadar. The band is in Mumbai for their Music of the Spheres world tour.

