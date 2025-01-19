Ahead of the Coldplay Mumbai concert, Chris Martin along with fiancée Dakota Johnson visited many iconic temples around the city. The couple who were accompanied by actress Shonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi visited Babulnath Temple, ISKCON Chowpatty and Sidhivinayak temple in Dadar. The band is currently in Mumbai for their Music of the Spheres world tour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson at ISKCON Chowpatty Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, and Dakota Johnson, known for her role in the Fifty Shades series, were welcomed with garlands and seen performing aarti to Lord Krishna at the famous ISKCON temple in Chowpatty, Mumbai.

The temple also shared a video and wrote, "It was a pleasure hosting Mr. Chris Martin of Coldplay @coldplay and Ms. Dakota Johnson @dakotajohnson , along with their friends, at ISKCON Chowpatty. Thank you for visiting us. We wish you the very best for your concerts in India, your world tour, and all your future endeavors"

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visit Babulnath temple In addition to this, the couple also visited Mumbai's Shri Babulnath Temple, dressed in traditional Indian attire, adding a spiritual touch to their trip. In the picture shared by Filmfare, Johnson and Chris were seen whispering their wishes to the Nandi statue in the temple.

Dakota Johnson at Sidhivinayak temple A video of Dakota Johnson accompanied by Shonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi were seen visiting Mumbai's Sidhivinayak temple in Dadar. The actresses, including Dakota, were seen wearing saffron shawls as they entered the temple.

Coldplay’s Mumbai concert on January 18 There were plenty of unforgettable moments where the band resonated deeply with fans at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium where Coldplay kick-started their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour’ in India on January 18. Right from asking what ‘Jai Shri Ram’ means to giving a tongue-in-cheek shout-out to cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, he also charmed fan with his fluent Hindi. Coldplay's first concert in India in nine years was nothing short of a cultural celebration where the band's frontman Chris Martin captivated the audience with his humour and curiosity.

Coldplay India concert dates As part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’, the British band has two more shows at the DY Patil Stadium, one on Sunday i.e. January 19 and other on Tuesday i.e. January 21. A fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 while the show on January 26 will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.