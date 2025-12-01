Watch | Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury comes with pet dog for Day 1 of Parliament's winter session, social media reacts

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury is making headlines after she arrived with a puppy on Day 1 of the Parliament’s Winter Session. This incident immediately sparked a strong social media reaction and sharp criticism from BJP members, who cited protocol and security concerns. The 71-year-old leader defended her actions, saying the puppy wasn't the issue, adding that the “real people who are there to bite are inside the Parliament”.

Advertisement

Defending her actions, she added, “Which protocol? Is there any law? I was on my way to the Parliament when I came across a road accident between a car and a scooter. This small puppy was roaming around on the road near the accident site. Out of concern, I took the dog from the street and placed the puppy inside my car. My car dropped me off here and went back with the puppy. So what is the discussion about?”

Social media reaction A user wrote, “When you can’t bite with arguments, you bring a dog instead. Parliament deserves conviction, not circus acts.”

Another user remarked, “Renuka Chowdhary’s antics remind me of what Modi ji once said about her laughter, and honestly, it’s stuck in my head ever since!”

Advertisement

A third user joked, “She noticed the dog but not those who collided. Brilliant eyes.”

Renuka Chowdhury issues a clarification Giving a clarification over the issue, Renuka Chowdhury stated, “The government doesn’t like animals. What’s the harm if a small, harmless animal comes inside?" when questioned about the presence of her pet.

Advertisement

Also Read | PM Modi tears into Opposition ahead of Parliament Winter session

Insisting that the dog posed no threat and was merely accompanying her inside the vehicle, she said, “It is not aggressive." This justification came after BJP MP Jagdambika Pal raised concerns over the dog's presence and said, “Renuka Chowdhury brought a dog into Parliament. Action should be taken against her."

Advertisement

She further noted, “Having certain parliamentary privileges does not mean they can be misused," News18 reported.

The Winter Session commenced on 1 December, which was a stormy day marked by Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Centre listed 10 new bills for introduction and decided to hold a discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, India’s national song.

Before the Parliament was adjourned till 2:00 PM, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha.

Seeking Parliament's approval for a gross additional expenditure of ₹1.32 lakh crore, the proposal includes a net cash outgo of ₹41,455.39 crore, matched by gross additional expenditure, offset by savings of the Ministries/Departments of ₹90,812 crore, as reported by PTI. The Winter Session will conclude on 19 December.