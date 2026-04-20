Watch: Cricket match disrupted in Maharashtra after local leader drives tractor on pitch—reason may surprise you

A cricket final in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district was disrupted dramatically when a local political leader allegedly drove a tractor onto the ground and destroyed the pitch, reportedly out of anger over being left off the guest list, according to the officials.

The incident took place on April 12 during the concluding match of the MLA Trophy in Dharangaon, a town situated more than 400 km from Mumbai.

Authorities added that the individual, who currently heads the Dharangaon municipal council, reacted angrily after organisers did not invite him to the event, as per PTI.

A video of the episode, now widely circulating online, shows the man driving a tractor onto the field, tearing up the surface and leaving the pitch unusable. Players, organisers, and spectators were shocked as events unfolded quickly.

"The council president acted in a fit of rage," an official mentioned on Sunday.

The game was halted immediately because the conditions were no longer safe, sparking concerns about security for teams from Dharangaon and nearby villages.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and managed to bring the situation under control, an official said.

No formal complaint was filed, as the organisers chose not to pursue the matter further, the official added.

Netizens react One of the users said, “Those who were invited there should have given belt treatment to him. A guy like him is really a spoiler for many talents.” “Looks like he owns the field and they didn't give him enough importance,” another remarked. A third stated it happened near to his home, saying, “Hahaha, yes this happened just 25 km from my home.”

“A normal day in India,” a fourth said.

Mumbai Cricket Association introduces player contract system Meanwhile, in an effort to make its system more structured and professional ahead of the 2026–27 season, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on April 16 introduced a player contract model, becoming the first state cricket body to implement such a framework.

Under this system, players in Grade A will earn between ₹12 lakh and ₹20 lakh annually, while those in Grade B will receive ₹8 lakh to ₹12 lakh. Players placed in Grade C will be paid up to ₹8 lakh per year.

The value of these contracts will depend on factors such as a player’s experience, as well as the number of formats they have represented or currently play for Mumbai in.

The contracts will be awarded to Mumbai players who have not represented India over the past two seasons and have also not been picked by any team in the Indian Premier League during that period. As for eligibility, players must be registered with the state association, meet the minimum fitness standards set by the MCA, and receive a recommendation from the selection committee.

"This initiative ushers in a new era by providing financial security, professional structure, and long-term development pathways for emerging cricketers," the MCA mentioned in a statement.

"Mumbai becomes one of the first state associations in India to formalise such a system, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing talent and maintaining its legacy of excellence. The system is designed to support players who are on the cusp of higher honours, ensuring stability and motivation to perform consistently at the domestic level," it added.

Mumbai’s contracted players will also be eligible for match fees, daily allowances, and performance-linked incentives in accordance with the policies.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik stated, "This initiative marks a new era for Mumbai cricket. We are proud to be the first association to implement a player contract system - a progressive step that will provide greater security, structure, and growth opportunities for our Mumbai players."