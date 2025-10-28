Watch: D Gukesh’s graceful gesture after beating Hikaru Nakamura goes viral. Internet reacts

In a moment that blended class, calm and quiet strength, World Chess Champion D Gukesh defeated American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura at the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2025 in Saint Louis, USA — and then won- the internet’s respect.

The 18-year-old Indian grandmaster, known for his composure on and off the board, beat Nakamura in the rapid format with a confident, calculated performance to claim their mini-match 1.5–0.5. But it wasn’t the scoreline that grabbed headlines — it was what Gukesh did after the win.

Gukesh’s Calm Reply To Controversy This match carried extra tension. Just weeks ago, Nakamura had sparked controversy during an exhibition event, Checkmate: USA vs India, when he threw Gukesh’s king into the crowd after a win — a gesture that many chess fans and professionals called “disrespectful” and “unsportsmanlike.”

That moment went viral, dividing the chess community. Some defended Nakamura, saying it added showmanship to the game, while others said it undermined the spirit of chess — a sport that prizes restraint and respect.

Watch the viral video:

So when Gukesh sat across from the American again, fans were watching closely — not just for the result, but for how the young world champion would respond.

A Move Of Pure Sportsmanship After outplaying Nakamura in Round 2, Game 1, Gukesh, playing with the black pieces, secured a clinical win. As Nakamura resigned, all eyes turned to Gukesh.

But there were no grand gestures, no theatrics. Instead, the Chennai prodigy quietly rearranged the pieces on the board — a small, almost meditative act that fans quickly hailed as “the perfect checkmate.”

Clips of the moment flooded social media, with fans calling Gukesh’s response “the ultimate clapback without saying a word.” Others described it as “sportsmanship at its finest.”

One user wrote, “Class vs. clown show, and our champ wins.From youngest GM to Olympiad golds and now dominating Clutch Chess.Keep shining, king."

A Champion’s Poise Gukesh’s understated reaction stood in sharp contrast to the earlier controversy — and many saw it as a reflection of his maturity beyond his years.

Fans praised the young world champion for staying unshaken by theatrics, reminding everyone why chess remains a game of intellect and integrity.

As one fan commented, “Beating Hikaru is huge. Doing it with humility and grace — that’s what makes Gukesh special. Talent gets you wins, character makes you a champion."

The third user wrote, “What a moment of pure composure and greatness. Gukesh is showing the world that true champions let their game speak — no theatrics, just mastery, humility, and grace. This is how legends are made — not just by winning, but by how they win. Calm, focused, and respectful. Gukesh embodies the true spirit of Indian chess.”

Nakamura’s Earlier Defense After the original “king-throw” controversy, Nakamura had defended his actions, saying the move was “planned in advance” and encouraged by event organisers to add entertainment value.

He insisted it was “never meant as disrespect,” but many players, including grandmasters, publicly criticised the gesture for crossing a line.

