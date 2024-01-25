Watch: Deepinder Goyal does an ‘Ashneer Grover’ in Shark Tank India Season 3; Zomato founder slams start-up owners
Viewers of Shark Tank India Season 3 have praised Deepinder Goyal's feedback, comparing him to former judge Ashneer Grover.
In Shark Tank India Season 3, Deepinder Goyal’s detailed feedback and approach have sparked discussions. The Zomato founder and CEO has drawn comparisons to former judge Ashneer Grover.
“Are we going to see a new Ashneer Grover in making here?" wrote one user. “Deepinder Goyal is the new soft Ashneer Grover in Shark Tank India S3," wrote another.
“Just watched @sharktankindia S3 saw @deepigoyal first time in tank. His insights were spot-on, every word resonated. The attention to detail in feedback was impressive! Can't wait for more episodes. Huge fan! He is new soft of @Ashneer_Grover," wrote one user.
Another number of other users on X (formerly Twitter) echoed similar sentiments. They appreciated Goyal's focus on minor but significant aspects of the pitches.
“Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal is a great addition to the Shark Tank. Could be the next Ashneer Grover," posted one user. “Ashneer Grover mild version. Waise whatever he said is right and I agree but bolne ka tarika thoda casual hai," posted another.
Viewers still miss Ashneer Grover
Meanwhile, viewers seem to still miss Ashneer Grover in the show. “Ashneer Grover ke Bina Maja nehi Ata hai (No fun without Ashneer Grover," they write. Grover has already confirmed a number of times during his interviews that he has no plans to return to Shark Tank India.
