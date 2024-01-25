In Shark Tank India Season 3, Deepinder Goyal’s detailed feedback and approach have sparked discussions. The Zomato founder and CEO has drawn comparisons to former judge Ashneer Grover. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Shark Tank India Season 3 Judges share tips before premier: ‘Focus on value creation’ Fans have expressed their views on social platforms, some even dubbing Goyal as a "soft Ashneer Grover" or "Ashneer Grover lite". A particular segment of the show featuring Goyal's critique of the fitness start-up, WTF, over its business pitch has gained attention. He questioned the team's attention to detail, highlighting a mistake in the phone number and grammatical errors in their presentation.

Goyal emphasised the importance of precision, noting how small errors can influence judgments in professional settings like job applications. His approach to the show resonated with many viewers. Social media users shared their admiration for Goyal's insights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Shark Tank India Season 3 shoot begins, fans demand return of Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal “You don’t love your brand enough? Show some love and respect to your customers. A CV gets rejected in two seconds if there is a typo. Why should you get more than two seconds (to make a mark)? You are on national TV. Check if it’s correct or not. Check it for yourself not for me. Check it for your customers, businesses and partners. You’re actually letting them down. Is that cool?" Goyal told the start-up owners.

“Are we going to see a new Ashneer Grover in making here?" wrote one user. “Deepinder Goyal is the new soft Ashneer Grover in Shark Tank India S3," wrote another.

“Just watched @sharktankindia S3 saw @deepigoyal first time in tank. His insights were spot-on, every word resonated. The attention to detail in feedback was impressive! Can't wait for more episodes. Huge fan! He is new soft of @Ashneer_Grover," wrote one user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Shark Tank India season 3's latest addition: Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta Another number of other users on X (formerly Twitter) echoed similar sentiments. They appreciated Goyal's focus on minor but significant aspects of the pitches.

“Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal is a great addition to the Shark Tank. Could be the next Ashneer Grover," posted one user. “Ashneer Grover mild version. Waise whatever he said is right and I agree but bolne ka tarika thoda casual hai," posted another.

Also Read: Who is Azhar Iqubal, the latest to join Season 3 of Shark Tank India? Key things to know Viewers still miss Ashneer Grover Meanwhile, viewers seem to still miss Ashneer Grover in the show. “Ashneer Grover ke Bina Maja nehi Ata hai (No fun without Ashneer Grover," they write. Grover has already confirmed a number of times during his interviews that he has no plans to return to Shark Tank India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!