The much-awaited Deva teaser, starring Shahid Kapoor, was released on January 5, giving fans an electrifying glimpse into this action-packed film. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the movie promises to be a thrilling ride filled with adrenaline-pumping action, gripping drama and stunning dance sequences.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva showcases Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar. The teaser highlights high-speed chases, explosive fight scenes and jaw-dropping stunts.

Shahid Kapoor’s raw energy and commanding screen presence leave a lasting impression. It sets the stage for an action thriller that stands out.

Deva is not just about action; the teaser also offers a glimpse of Shahid’s dynamic dance moves, adding a unique flair to the film. This seamless blend of combat and choreography promises an engaging cinematic experience for viewers.

Set to release on January 31, Deva combines old-school Bollywood charm with a contemporary edge. With its intense visuals and captivating teaser, Deva has already heightened audience excitement, making it one of the most anticipated films of the new year.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marked Shahid’s return as a dancer after many years. The Bollywood actor, known as one of the finest dancers on the silver screen, flaunted his dancing skills in full swing in the 2013 movie R... Rajkumar before this. He also danced in the 2015 movie Shaandaar.

Kapoor, once known for his chocolate boy image, gradually changed his image by playing tough characters. His portrayals of rough characters in Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh and Bloody Daddy marked a giant change in his career.

Social media reaction “Most favourite bollywood actor. His look, acting, dance, hairstyle, beard, body, action everything is good,” wrote one fan.

“Finally he is getting something that he really deserves, that entry scene full paisa vasool hogi yeh toh,” wrote another.