Watch: Ed Sheeran visits Mumbai school ahead of India concert, sings ‘Shape of You’ along with kids

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Ed Sheeran visited a local school before his performance in Mumbai, engaging with students in various activities. Netizens praised his down-to-earth nature and heartfelt interactions. He is set to perform in Mumbai on March 16.

Ed Sheeran arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ed Sheeran made an unexpected but delightful appearance in Mumbai. His visit, mainly to perform at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, turned out to be more than just about his concert.

Before his scheduled performance on March 16, Ed took some time to visit a local school. During the visit, he didn't just observe. He interacted with the students, sharing music and moments of joy.

A video of his trip to the school was shared on social media. He was seen engaging with the kids in various activities, including playing games and exchanging performances. Wearing casual attire, Ed blended in well with the students, creating an environment of ease and fun.

Not only did he listen to the students' performances, but he also played his hit song "Shape of You" on his guitar, much to the students' delight.

Netizens react

Ed Sheeran’s chemistry with the students attracted positive reactions from netizens. Many praised his down-to-earth nature and the heartfelt moments he created with the students.

“The fact that he sat down together with the kids! Respect to you," wrote one user on Instagram. “The man with a heart of gold," wrote another.

“The more I watch you the more I love you," posted one user. “You're getting the award for beeing the most kindest and having a pure heart - singer in this world," posted another.

“Very very happy to be a part of this special moment.... I can't just believe myself that I saw him and hugged," wrote one user who had apparently been present during Sheeran’s school visit.

Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert

Ed is all set to light up the stage in Mumbai on March 16, marking his second concert in India since 2017. The concert will open at 3 PM with a performance by Prateek Kuhad. Next, Calum Scott will feature as a special guest. Sheeran will start performing at 7.15 PM. General tickets are priced at 9,500 while special South Deck tickets cost 16,000.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 12 Mar 2024, 02:41 PM IST
