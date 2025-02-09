A video of an elephant visiting terminally ill caretaker at hospital has been doing rounds on the internet. The innocent animal failed to express its agony with words, but showered affection upon its caretaker by trying to wake him up with its trunk.

The viral video has garnered millions of likes and comments on social media. Many called it a testimony of an unbreakable bond between humans and animals.

Watch the viral video The viral video begins with the tusker's entry into the hospital's ward. The elephant carefully crawls to meet its caretaker, and has been taken by another lady towards the patient.

After meeting the patient, elephent gently tried to wake up its caretaker by removing his blanket with its trunk. Later, another woman can be seen supporting the ill man to communicate with the animal.

Netizens reaction to the viral video The viral video garnered numerous reactions from social media users, who praised the special bond between the two.

“People having such special bond with animals are truly blessed,” commented a user.

“That is so amazing! The elephant cares!,” commented another user on the post.

“Oh the poor elephant who's heart will be so pained and I think for a very long time. They are so full of love for their family and I am sure his caretake is part of his. I am glad he got to see him one last time and I am sure he knows he will gone soon [sic]."

“Some bonds transcend species and speak a language only the heart understands [sic]”

“Man, this one hits deep elephants never forget, especially the ones they love [sic]”

“So much LOVE in between these here in this picture [sic]”