Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship prototype failed in space minutes after its launch from Texas on Thursday. SpaceX mission control lost contact with the newly upgraded Starship, carrying its first test payload of mock satellites, eight minutes after liftoff from its South Texas rocket facilities at 5:38 p.m. EST (2238 GMT).

After the explosion, debris was visible in the sky, and social media is full of videos and posts about it.

SpaceX Starship explodes: Here's what happened In a statement released by SapceX, it said, "Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn. Teams will continue to review data from today's flight test to better understand root cause. With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's flight will help us improve Starship's reliability."

Elon Musk's lighthearted comment as Starship explodes SpaceX CEO Musk also posted a video on X showing the debris field and joked, "Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!"

Reactions on social media Netizens shared many videos and comments on X on the space debris which was witnessed. Users on X also shared dramatic footage purportedly capturing the spaceship breaking apart in a fiery cascade during atmospheric re-entry.

One user wrote, "Rest in many many pieces"

Another user said, “Starship creates miracles"

“Awesome. I'm sure astronauts everywhere are enjoying the preview of crewed launch on starship," a user commented.

"Is MAGA gonna say DEI was responsible for Starship exploding in the upper atmosphere?"

“SpaceX just painted the evening skies with breathtaking art as Starship broke through the horizon. This masterpiece deserves to be auctioned for billions of dollars"

About the Starship mission The spacecraft — a new and upgraded model making its debut — was supposed to soar across the Gulf of Mexico from Texas on a near loop around the world similar to previous test flights. SpaceX had packed it with 10 dummy satellites for practice at releasing them.