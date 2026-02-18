Watch: Emmanuel Macron gets a grand Indian welcome in Mumbai, PM Modi by his side

A video of Emmanuel Macron being accorded a ceremonial welcome at a Mumbai hotel has gone viral, highlighting the role of cultural symbolism in his ongoing visit to India.

The footage shows the French President being received with a traditional Indian dance performance shortly after arriving in the city. Dancers in vibrant costumes are seen performing at the hotel entrance, lending the reception a distinctly Indian character—an approach often used during high-level diplomatic engagements to showcase local heritage and hospitality.

The visuals have drawn additional attention due to the presence of Narendra Modi, who is seen accompanying Macron during the welcome. Their appearance together reflects the close personal and strategic relationship the two leaders have cultivated over the years, particularly in areas such as defence cooperation, climate initiatives and the Indo-Pacific framework.

The moment comes as India and France on Tuesday elevated their bilateral ties to a “special global strategic partnership”, committing to deeper cooperation in defence, trade and critical minerals. Modi and Macron described the relationship as a stabilising force at a time of heightened global geopolitical uncertainty.

Referring to conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, as well as tensions in the Indo-Pacific, Modi said both countries remain aligned on democratic values, the rule of law and the pursuit of a multipolar world order.

“The world is going through a period of uncertainty. In such an environment, the India–France partnership is a force for global stability. We are combining France’s expertise and India’s scale,” Modi said in his media statement.

The prime minister added that reforming global institutions was essential to addressing international challenges and reaffirmed joint efforts to promote peace across regions, including Ukraine, West Asia and the Indo-Pacific. He also reiterated both nations’ commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms.

Macron echoed those sentiments, stating that India and France would continue to work closely to counter terrorism.

Following their meetings in Mumbai, the two leaders also virtually inaugurated an assembly facility in Vemagal, Karnataka, for manufacturing Airbus H125 helicopters—an initiative expected to strengthen India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

India and France signed 21 agreements and cooperation documents spanning sectors such as strategic minerals, defence, advanced technology, clean energy and healthcare. Among them was a defence cooperation pact and a joint initiative between Bharat Electronics Limited and French defence firm Safran to manufacture Hammer missiles in India. Another agreement focused on the reciprocal deployment of military officers between the Indian Army and the French Land Forces.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on 18 February, on the third day of his trip to the subcontinent.