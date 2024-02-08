Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Watch | ‘Final word in rhythm is Ustad Zakir Hussain’: Shankar Mahadevan hails tabla maestro after Grammy win

Watch | ‘Final word in rhythm is Ustad Zakir Hussain’: Shankar Mahadevan hails tabla maestro after Grammy win

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shankar Mahadevan, after having won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album, expresses his gratitude towards tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, calling him a mentor and guide.

Shakti is a fusion band featuring Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain and John McLaughlin

Shankar Mahadevan has returned to India, brimming with joy after his Grammy win. His fusion band Shakti, also featuring tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, clinched the Best Global Music Album at the Grammys 2024.

When he was asked about a special moment with the legendary tabla player, he took a moment to choose the right words and said, “The final word in rhythm, according to me, is Ustad Zakir Hussain. There’s nobody like him. There’s nobody who can be like him. He’s a guru. He’s a mentor. He stood by me like a friend, philosopher and guide. He’s guided me all round. I’ve not only learnt music from him but learnt a lot of other things as well."

Mahadevan, regarded as one of the finest musicians in the country at the moment, reflected on the band's long journey. He mentioned that, before becoming a part of the band, he used to listen to it and learn from it for 20 years.

"This is a very special moment for me and my band members...for me it's a dream come true... After touring for 25 years we got this Grammy," ANI quoted him as saying.

Ustad Zakir Hussain on Instagram

Ustad Zakir Hussain earlier posted on Instagram to express his emotion as the 72-year-old who, along with the Best Global Music Album award, also won the Best Global Music Performance and the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the 66th Grammy Awards.

“I am overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of love, affection and blessings for my multiple Grammy wins. It is impossible for me to individually respond to all of you but be assured that you are all in my heart and I’m bowing to each and every one of you in thanks. It was a great day for India at the Grammys and I’m proud to be caring the national flag."

Shankar Mahadevan on Instagram

Mahadevan earlier took to Instagram to share his picture with the prestigious award. He wrote, “WE DID IT. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which i can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! thank you Almighty for making this happen! It’s truly “THIS MOMENT"."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
