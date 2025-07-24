Watch | Foreign tourist cleans up garbage near Kangra waterfall as Indian visitors look on

A video of a foreign tourist picking up plastic wrappers and other litter near a waterfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district has gone viral on social media.

Since being shared on X, the clip has garnered nearly 2 million views.

In the video, the foreign national is seen walking toward the waterfall and collecting plastic waste scattered among the rocks, while several Indian tourists sit nearby without intervening. He is then seen disposing of the trash in a dustbin.

“I sit up here and watch and ask people to pick them up. I do that! I have no problem cleaning here,” the tourist says in the video.

Watch Video The video has sparked a debate on social media about the civic sense of Indian tourists.

The X user who shared the footage said, “It's Shameful that a foreign tourist is more concerned about nature’s beauty while local tourists keep shamelessly littering such stunning places. No government or administration is to be blamed — it’s the people who need to change if we ever want a clean country.”

Here are some comments posted by X users on the video: