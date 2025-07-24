Watch | Foreign tourist cleans up garbage near Kangra waterfall as Indian visitors look on

A video of a foreign tourist picking up plastic wrappers and other litter near a waterfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district has gone viral on social media.

Since being shared on X, the clip has garnered nearly 2 million views.

In the video, the foreign national is seen walking toward the waterfall and collecting plastic waste scattered among the rocks, while several Indian tourists sit nearby without intervening. He is then seen disposing of the trash in a dustbin.

“I sit up here and watch and ask people to pick them up. I do that! I have no problem cleaning here,” the tourist says in the video.

Watch Video The video has sparked a debate on social media about the civic sense of Indian tourists.

The X user who shared the footage said, “It's Shameful that a foreign tourist is more concerned about nature’s beauty while local tourists keep shamelessly littering such stunning places. No government or administration is to be blamed — it’s the people who need to change if we ever want a clean country.”

Here are some comments posted by X users on the video:

“What is it with so many Indians are littering? How can one say they are proud of their country, whilst they treat their county as a public landfill site.”

“Bow your head in shame Indians. Your lack of civility just shows how less you love your country.”

“We demand heavens from government, but lack the basic civic sense!!!”

“Worldwide #Indians are known to be #LitterLouts On 15th Aug, Modi must challenge the people of nation from REDFORT to clean the country by not littering instead of his usual Zumla.”

“Absolutely shameful. Until people change their mindset, no amount of rules or governance can keep our country clean.”

“Hv said it many times. Need a generational shift in the mindset. Teach your children that it is bad. I hv seen people telling their kids to throw trash out of the car. Civic sense is zero amongst us. (sic)”

“There’s a reason Indian tourists are often shamed and looked down upon. It’s not just to do with racism but also our pathetic behaviour and “chalta hai” attitude.”