Watch: Giant crocodile seen on road amid heavy traffic in Maharashtra after rains; netizens comment on viral video

A large crocodile was seen strolling on a rain swept road in Chiplun town, Maharashtra, in a video shot by an autorickshaw driver. The incident took place on a rainy Sunday night, with the crocodile likely coming from nearby rivers.

First Published11:03 AM IST
A viral video of a large crocodile strolling on the road in Maharashtra has surprised the internet.
A viral video of a large crocodile strolling on the road in Maharashtra has surprised the internet.(X)

A video of a large crocodile strolling on roads in Maharashtra after rainfall has been making the rounds on the internet. In the video, the giant reptile can be seen strolling in the city and moving past standing vehicles on the road at night. 

The video of the 8-foot-crocodile strolling on a rain swept road is from Chiplun town, located near coastal Maharashtra. The video was shot by an autorickshaw driver in Chinchnaka area of Chiplun town in Ratnagiri district amid a steady downpour, reported PTI citing an official.

The video also showed a few other vehicles stopped on the road with passengers capturing the rare and dangerous moment. According to the PTI report, the crocodile likely ventured into the town from Shiv or Vashishti rivers nearby. The incident took place on Sunday night. 

The viral video sparked hilarious comments on the internet, with many users expressing concern for the creature. 

“Everyone has come out on the streets to celebrate the trophy win,” wrote an X user on the post.

“Let her enjoy her original place which is grabbed by us,” wrote another user on X. 

“Crocodile = Aare kuch nahi rooj ka hai Mera “routine walk”,” read a comment on Instagram post.

Another user demanded action to avoid any crocodile attack in the town in future and wrote, “It’s high time the municipality should take action. Before someone is hurted from these beast.”

“this is what mumbai spirit does to you in monsoon,” read another post. 

“When the roads turn into ponds, and the ponds turn into high rises, where will the animals venture?”

“Crocodile spotted roaming on Maharashtra road after heavy rain, actually looking for fans with Indian flags to dance together in celebration,” wrote an X user in post. 

