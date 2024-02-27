Ashneer Grover has taken a jibe at Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, over a comment on a recent episode of Shark Tank India Season 3. “Mittal saab ki, na, umr ho gayi hai! (Mr. Mittal, you see, has gotten old)," he said while responding to a live audience.

The former BharatPe co-founder was interacting with students at “Unwind" of the 10th edition of E-Summit 24 organised by Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology. His reaction appeared to be in connection with what Mittal, one of the judges of the show, had said earlier in the show.

What Anupam Mittal said

In a recent Shark Tank India Season 3 episode, The Rage Room presented an anger management idea. The presenter asked the judges if they had anger issues.

Anupam Mittal said, "Whoever used to get angry is gone," making Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar laugh. Anupam was quick to say “sorry" and laughed.

Ashneer on Anupam, Namita

Ashneer said what Anupam said about the ‘angry one’ leaving the show was a “fact".

“Mr. Mittal did not say anything wrong. Tum log to thande hi ho saare (You all are boring). Check the difference of TRPs between Season 1 and the other two. You’ll know that it was getting popular because of the ‘angry man’," he said.