 Watch: ‘GOAT’ Ashneer Grover calls Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar ‘most insecure’ judges in Shark Tank India Season 3 | Mint
Watch: ‘GOAT’ Ashneer Grover calls Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar ‘most insecure’ judges in Shark Tank India Season 3

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has called himself ‘GOAT’ while saying that Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar are the ‘most insecure’ Shark Tank India judges.

Ashneer Grover was one of the judges of Shark Tank India Season 1 (Instagram/@ashneer.grover)Premium
Ashneer Grover was one of the judges of Shark Tank India Season 1 (Instagram/@ashneer.grover)

Ashneer Grover has taken a jibe at Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, over a comment on a recent episode of Shark Tank India Season 3. “Mittal saab ki, na, umr ho gayi hai! (Mr. Mittal, you see, has gotten old)," he said while responding to a live audience.

The former BharatPe co-founder was interacting with students at “Unwind" of the 10th edition of E-Summit 24 organised by Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology. His reaction appeared to be in connection with what Mittal, one of the judges of the show, had said earlier in the show.

What Anupam Mittal said

In a recent Shark Tank India Season 3 episode, The Rage Room presented an anger management idea. The presenter asked the judges if they had anger issues.

Anupam Mittal said, "Whoever used to get angry is gone," making Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar laugh. Anupam was quick to say “sorry" and laughed.

Ashneer on Anupam, Namita

Ashneer said what Anupam said about the ‘angry one’ leaving the show was a “fact".

“Mr. Mittal did not say anything wrong. Tum log to thande hi ho saare (You all are boring). Check the difference of TRPs between Season 1 and the other two. You’ll know that it was getting popular because of the ‘angry man’," he said.

“I want to say one more thing to Mr. Mittal The one who left after the first season was GOAT (Greatest of All Time)," he added.

Ashneer not only commented on Anupam Mittal but also remarked on Namita Thapar, the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Grover said the Sharks in the show were still “auditioning".

“It's amusing to observe that whenever someone feels insecure on Shark Tank, they invariably resort to the same strategy: making a remark about Ashneer. You’ll get the publicity. Namita did it in the second season. Now, Anupam is doing it. These two are the most insecure ones," he said as the crowd cheered again.

Ashneer on staying humble

Grover was also asked about the secret to staying humble after being a mega-achiever. He hesitated at first as the crowd cheered. “I’m assuming this is a sarcastic question," he said with a smile. When the student who asked the question said it was not, he said it was the first time someone asked him a question on humility.

“Half of the time, people keep asking me, ‘Why are you so arrogant?’" he added.

Published: 27 Feb 2024, 10:56 AM IST
