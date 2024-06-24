Watch: Gujarat youngsters left stranded in sea with Mahindra Thars during ’reel’ stunt; netizens react

Social media users react to a viral video of youngsters stuck in the sea after attempting a dangerous stunt in Mahindra Thar vehicles in Gujarat.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated03:48 PM IST
Mahindra Thars get stranded in the sea waters. (Screenshot)
Mahindra Thars get stranded in the sea waters. (Screenshot)(X/@priyarajputlive)

The younger generation's quest for adrenaline-pumping adventures has reached new heights, driven by the desire to amass hundreds of likes on Instagram. However, this pursuit of online fame is proving to be risky.  

In a recent incident that has captured the attention of social media users, a group of youngsters in Bhadreshwar, in Gujarat's Kutch region, found themselves in a perilous situation. Their attempt to perform a stunt involving two Mahindra Thar vehicles in the sea led to them being stranded in the water. 

The video of the incident has gone viral. The video shows the youngsters trapped in the strong sea current in their red and white Mahindra Thar vehicles.

A social media user, Priya Singh, shared the video on X on June 23, with a post in Hindi that translates to, “For the reel, they got their Thar stuck in the current. This group of boys had come to Gujarat to perform stunts in the sea. But when the sea showed its magic, they came to their senses. After a lot of hard work, the vehicles were pulled out with the help of local people.”

The video has gone viral, garnering over 88.5k views and over 240 comments. Netizens have been quick to weigh in on the incident, expressing a range of opinions.

Here are a few comments:

One user remarked, “An owl is sitting on every branch.”

Another questioned, “Are all these Thar people crazy?”

A third netizen humorously commented, “Two thars emerged from Samudra Manthan.”

Yet, another user commented, “Reel ka ye keeda aaj ke bachcho ko barbad kar raha he 🤣 sale kisi kaam ke nahi rahe. (The obsession with Instagram reels is leading today's youth astray. They're good for nothing.” 

A fifth user advocated for a ban on reels, saying, “Reels should be banned.”

A sixth user wrote, “Due to overconfidence, many times the youth cross all limits of stupidity.”

“Sometimes nature also feels like performing stunts, doing pranks, joking with people,” wrote another netizen. 

Another social media user commented, “The ocean broke the pride of the rich.”

