Watch: Handcuffed criminal takes UP policeman to court on bike | Viral video

A viral video shows a handcuffed criminal riding a bike in Uttar Pradesh with a policeman on the pillion. The incident sparked reactions on social media, prompting Mainpuri Police to begin an investigation into the unusual scenario.

In what may look like a scene from a Bollywood movie, a handcuffed criminal was caught on camera riding a two-wheeler with a policeman taking a pillion seat. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, where a handcuffed criminal was seen riding a bike without a helmet. Surprisingly, a policeman was seated behind him on the bike. Mint couldn't independently verify the location and date of the video.

After the video from Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media, Mainpuri Police Station stated that an investigation has begun into the matter.

“The concerned person was directed to investigate and take necessary action," read a comment by Mainpuri Police on X.

Screenshot of the post, where Mainpuri Police has responded.

The viral video has sparked numerous reactions on social media and left netizens wondering about the roles in reverse. According to a Free Press Journal report, the policeman asked the criminal to ride the bike because of cold weather.

The video, which was shot by another passenger seated inside a car, showed the policeman seated in a pillion. He was also wearing a helmet.

In the video, viewers can see a bike cruising down the road and a rope tied from the rider's hand, which is being held by the constable sitting behind.

Why was the criminal driving bike? The police official asked the prisoner to ride the bike due to cold weather. According to reports, he felt cold in the winter weather. The video sparked myriad of reactions on social media where a section of netizens subjected strong objection against the incident, whereas other found it fine.

"what is the problem with this The culprit is riding a bike without a helmet, a section is made for this [sic]," commented a user.