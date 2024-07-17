Watch | How Jamnagar welcomed newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visited Jamnagar, where Anant's family has deep roots. The couple, dressed in pink attire, received a warm welcome from locals, including a traditional aarti ceremony and rose petal shower.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar (with inputs from ANI)
Updated17 Jul 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Mumbai: Newly married Radhika Merchant Ambani speaks during the second day of her and Anant Ambani's wedding reception 'Mangal Utsav'. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Newly married Radhika Merchant Ambani speaks during the second day of her and Anant Ambani’s wedding reception ’Mangal Utsav’. (PTI Photo)

After the grand star studded wedding in Mumbai, the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant now reached Gujarat's Jamnagar where they were warmly welcomed with great enthusiasm and hospitality by the locals.

Numerous videos circulated online, capturing the warm reception Anant and Radhika received of which one showed women dressed in traditional sarees performing aarti and showering Radhika with rose petals, a gesture that resonated with many viewers.

The couple looked happy and were twinning in pink attire. Radhika kept her look simple in a pink suit, while Anant wore a pink kurta with an ethnic jacket.

This is the second time the couple landed in Jamnagar. Earlier, in March, a grand pre-wedding functions were held in the city. Jamnagar holds a special place in the lives of Anant and Radhika. Anant's grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, was born there, and it is also the town where his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani began their business. During one of the pre-wedding functions, Radhika also mentioned that both she and Anant spent their childhood in the city.

"This is where we grew up, where we became friends, where we fell in love, and where we built our relationship. This place has become part of our fondest memories, our deepest secrets, our loudest laughs, and the happiest times that we've had together as a family," she had earlier mentioned.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The celebrations leading up to the wedding included three pre-wedding events across Mumbai, Jamnagar, and France-Italy. The extravagant three-day wedding saw the attendance of numerous Bollywood celebrities, socialites Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, as well as several Indian and international politicians. The wedding took place at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Following the wedding ceremony, the Ambani and Merchant families organized a blessing ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. The blessing ceremony was also graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 07:29 AM IST
