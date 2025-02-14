A kayaker in Chilean Patagonia experienced a terrifying yet miraculous moment when a humpback whale briefly swallowed him and then spat him out. The incident occurred in the Strait of Magellan. The kayaker was 24-year-old Adrian Simancas, who was kayaking with his father, Dell. A kayak is a small, narrow boat for one person.

As Adrian paddled through the waters, the massive whale suddenly emerged. It swallowed him and his yellow kayak. His father, trailing behind, accidentally captured the shocking moment on video.

For a few seconds, Adrian believed he was doomed. “I thought he'd swallowed me!" he later told the media. He recalled feeling terror, thinking there was nothing he could do.

Fortunately, the whale released him after a few seconds. He resurfaced, shaken but unharmed. His father can be heard in the video telling him to stay calm. However, Adrian soon faced a new fear. He worried about his father’s safety and the possibility of hypothermia from the freezing waters.

The viral video shows Adrian swimming toward his father’s kayak before they both safely reached shore. His father later admitted that the only moment he truly panicked was when he couldn’t see Adrian for a few seconds after the whale went under.

Marine experts explained that the whale was likely feeding and did not see the kayak in its path. Since humpback whales have small throats, swallowing a human is impossible, as per AFP. The event was rare but has been recorded in other encounters with silent vessels like kayaks.

Expert comments on viral video "It seems that the kayak was right in the whale's feeding patch (of krill or fish)," marine biologist Maria Jose Perez of the University of Chile told AFP.

"These events are very rare and have happened in the presence of silent vessels, such as kayaks," she added.

