Watch | Indian American motel manager dies in Oklahoma, assailant held; 'US is like a jungle …,' say netizens

A 59-year-old Indian American motel manager identified as Hemant Mistry died after being punched by a stranger in a parking lot in Oklahoma.

Fareha Naaz
First Published10:12 AM IST
Indian American motel manager Hemant Mistry was fatally assaulted by a stranger in an Oklahoma motel parking lot.
Indian American motel manager Hemant Mistry was fatally assaulted by a stranger in an Oklahoma motel parking lot.

An Indian American motel manager died after an assault by a stranger in a motel parking lot in Oklahoma last weekend. The assailant has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Hemant Mistry, 59. Mistry was brutally punched in the face for asking the man to leave the property, following which he collapsed to the ground. In a video footage, Mistry is seen involved in an argument where he asks the man to leave the property, Hindustan Times reported.

Mistry succumbed to injuries at a local hospital after an officer responded to the assault near I-40 and Meridian Avenue on Saturday around 10 PM. The assailant, identified as 41-year-old Richard Lewis, a stranger punched himwas arrested by Oklahoma police.

A user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) said, “Indian American, 59 year old Motel Manager, Hemant Mistry was killed by man after he was punched by a stranger in a motel parking in Oklahoma.” He added, “The man punched Mistry knocking him unconscious. Mistry was taken to a hospital, where he then died.” He attached a video with the post that depicted the assault on the Motel Manager."

Social media was strong to react to this incident. A user stated, "Most of these violent attacks are done by people of a particular race. And the left encourages them in such behavior as they say it is "reparations". The right also hates Indians and tells them that Indians are stealing their jobs. The good run for Indians in the US is over." 

Another user remarked, “Why didn't the camera guy rush to the spot ? It beats me maybe he/she was scared. Some amount of intervention to deescalate these situations can be done in my view.”

A third user commented, “Hopefully the one making the video then went helped the fallen guy.” A fourth user tweeted, “US is like a jungle without any rules.” A fifth user wrote, “Racism in Black Community is condoned. And Hindu Hatred in America is bipartisan.”

