Amid the diplomatic tension between India and Canada, which has been going on for months now, a video has sparked a debate on social media where a snow-covered landscape could be seen tarnished by piles of garbage bags. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the video does not explicitly reveal who is responsible for the mess, netizens were quick to point the finger at Indian students studying in Canada.

“Indian international students destroying communities across Canada," an X user wrote while posting the video. The clip was originally shared on TikTok. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video begins with a picturesque snow-covered area marred by an unsightly mess of trash scattered across the ground. With the camera pans over the scene, a man can be seen narrating in the background with his frustration intact.

The man alleged that the litter was left behind by 'international students' and suggested that the people responsible should be deported for their behaviour.

After the video was shared on social media, netizens were quick to respond. It has garnered 659.5K views at the time of publishing this article. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are a few comments: One user wrote, "Same everywhere. My neighbours sold their house now 10 students live there and it's a mess."

Another wrote, "Deport them all"

A third commented, "I moved from northern Ontario- a few hours from the Sault- this is everywhere. We have become a slum." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I might be talking through my hat, I’m born in Victoria. I think gov. Dose it’s best to keep up appearances by not letting the capital cities get to out of hand. Just for international appearances though," said the fourth netizen.

A fifth said, "This is how they live in India so this is a normal community to them."

"Import the 3rd world - become the 3rd world," a sixth wrote." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is normal for Indian people. They’re used to living in shit," wrote a seventh user.