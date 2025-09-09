Watch: Indian techie documents first day back at work after moving from Sweden. Internet divided

An Indian tech professional has gone viral after sharing a light-hearted take on his first day at work in India following a move from Sweden. In an Instagram video, Dev Vijay Vargiya highlighted the cultural and workplace contrasts he experienced on returning home.

The video opens with his struggle to commute, what was once a 20-minute walk in Sweden stretched into an hour in India when his booked cab failed to show up. At the office, he compared the security checks to airport-style screening, before facing another challenge: connecting to the Wi-Fi. From friends to IT support, and even Admin and HR, Vargiya humorously recounted being bounced around without success, all before lunch.

Not everything was frustrating, though. He praised the office canteen food, calling Indian lunches “the best,” and swapped his usual Swedish hot chocolate for a tea break with a friend, a ritual he seemed happy to embrace.

“There is a struggle to adjust to the Indian work culture, but it is interesting as well. We will have to see what differences I face between the European work culture and the Indian one,” he said in the video.

Watch the viral video here:

The post has sparked conversations online about workplace culture, commuting challenges, and the subtle differences between professional life in Europe and India.

A user asked, “Why did you move back?”

Another user commented, “Is it necessary to criticise India so much?”

“Other criticism is absolutely justified but wifi!! I mean seriously which company are you in bro!! I know it’s reel but make it realistic. No company literally no IT company ask you to email HR for wifi issue,” the third user wrote.

“Now you can see difference between India and Sweden,” the fourth user wrote.

“Every country has its own strengths and challenges. Comparing Sweden and India directly isn't fair because India is almost 7 times bigger in area and has over 130 times Sweden's population. Despite this, India has the world's 2nd largest road network (6.3 million km), modern metro systems in 20+ cities, and world-class airports. Security checks here are necessary for a country of 1.4 billion people. So yes, you should not defame your country by showing this,” the fifth user commented.