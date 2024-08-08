Watch: Instagram influencer ‘collects’ 3Kg popcorn for ₹400 at PVR cinema, shares it with people inside, outside mall

Instagram influencer Sarthak Sachdeva shared a video about his experience at a PVR movie theatre. Check out what happened.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published8 Aug 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Watch: Instagram influencer ‘collects’ 3Kg popcorn for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400 at PVR, shares it with people inside and outside theatre
Watch: Instagram influencer ‘collects’ 3Kg popcorn for ₹400 at PVR, shares it with people inside and outside theatre(Screengrabs from Instagram/@sarthaksachdevva)

Instagram influencer Sarthak Sachdeva shared a video about his experience at a PVR movie theatre. They were watching Bollywood movie Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Sarthak repeatedly refilled an unlimited popcorn tub. The footage reveals that Sachdeva and his friend consumed the first tub in 15 minutes despite distractions (read Triptii Dimri) on screen. By the film's intermission, they refilled it three times.

Also Read | Viral video: Little girl ‘speaks’ with a cow which responds | Watch

Eventually, they started collecting popcorn in a bag, accumulating 3 kg of it. The pair distributed it among other people watching the movie and then to people outside the theatre.

One of the first people to comment was three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej. He wrote, “You are a hero, who has avenged all the overpriced popcorn that us millions have paid for, across many years.”

“Now PVR will put a refill limit after watching this,” wrote one apprehensive user while another wrote, “Just imagine PVR owner watching your reel.”

Also Read | Viral Video: Lion cubs pose for the camera while playing together | Watch

“That’s the way we all should unite and finish all popcorns in 400 rs,” declared one social media user. “Wosb to theek h, lakin bori leke bahr kaise aaya? (Forget everything else. How did you come out with that sack?),” asked one user.

“Sabka badla le liya bhai logo ne (Brothers avenged on everyone’s behalf),” wrote another user. “How can u take that outside during movie hour man. Everyone got fooled,” posted another.

Also Read | YouTuber ‘fools’ customers with cheap noodles at ’fake’ fine-dining restaurant

One of them warned in apparent humour, “PVR Wants to Know your Location.” Another recalled their own experience, “I did a smart move, took 100 from the whole row and shared it with everyone lol. Recovery for refill + profit.”

Sarthak Sachdeva reviews mineral water brands

In his latest Instagram Reel, Sarthak Sachdeva reviewed a number of mineral water brands, with their prices ranging from 20 to 1,500 per bottle. He was seen watering a plant with water from the 1,500 bottle.

In the video, Sachdeva reviews evian Water, reportedly a favourite of cricket legend Virat Kohli. Sachdeva mentions in the video that a bottle costs 600. After tasting the water, he says, “No comments.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 05:22 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsWatch: Instagram influencer ‘collects’ 3Kg popcorn for ₹400 at PVR cinema, shares it with people inside, outside mall

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue