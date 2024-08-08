Hello User
Watch: Instagram influencer 'collects' 3Kg popcorn for ₹400 at PVR cinema, shares it with people inside, outside mall

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Instagram influencer Sarthak Sachdeva shared a video about his experience at a PVR movie theatre. Check out what happened.

Instagram influencer Sarthak Sachdeva shared a video about his experience at a PVR movie theatre. They were watching Bollywood movie Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Sarthak repeatedly refilled an unlimited popcorn tub. The footage reveals that Sachdeva and his friend consumed the first tub in 15 minutes despite distractions (read Triptii Dimri) on screen. By the film's intermission, they refilled it three times.

Eventually, they started collecting popcorn in a bag, accumulating 3 kg of it. The pair distributed it among other people watching the movie and then to people outside the theatre.

One of the first people to comment was three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej. He wrote, “You are a hero, who has avenged all the overpriced popcorn that us millions have paid for, across many years."

“Now PVR will put a refill limit after watching this," wrote one apprehensive user while another wrote, “Just imagine PVR owner watching your reel."

“That’s the way we all should unite and finish all popcorns in 400 rs," declared one social media user. “Wosb to theek h, lakin bori leke bahr kaise aaya? (Forget everything else. How did you come out with that sack?)," asked one user.

“Sabka badla le liya bhai logo ne (Brothers avenged on everyone’s behalf)," wrote another user. “How can u take that outside during movie hour man. Everyone got fooled," posted another.

One of them warned in apparent humour, “PVR Wants to Know your Location." Another recalled their own experience, “I did a smart move, took 100 from the whole row and shared it with everyone lol. Recovery for refill + profit."

Sarthak Sachdeva reviews mineral water brands

In his latest Instagram Reel, Sarthak Sachdeva reviewed a number of mineral water brands, with their prices ranging from 20 to 1,500 per bottle. He was seen watering a plant with water from the 1,500 bottle.

In the video, Sachdeva reviews evian Water, reportedly a favourite of cricket legend Virat Kohli. Sachdeva mentions in the video that a bottle costs 600. After tasting the water, he says, “No comments."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
