Watch: Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani turns chef, serves risotto at New Delhi event

A light-hearted diplomatic moment from New Delhi is going viral after Antonio Tajani, Italy’s foreign minister, was seen serving risotto to guests at a special gathering during his visit to India.

The clip, shared widely on social media, shows Tajani standing behind a counter, plating Italian dishes for attendees at the Italian Embassy in New Delhi. Dressed in a white apron over a black coat and blue tie, the minister personally served the yellow-hued Italian rice dish, drawing smiles and applause from guests.

Sharing the video on X, Tajani said the event marked a proud moment for Italy, noting that Italian cuisine has now been recognised as a World Heritage cultural asset by UNESCO. He described the celebration as a tribute to Italy’s culinary traditions and to Italians across the world.

Check out the post here:

The gathering was attended by diplomats, Indian officials, business leaders and cultural figures, underscoring how food can act as a bridge between nations. The gesture was widely seen as symbolic of the warm and growing ties between India and Italy.

Also Read | AR Rahman performs Jana Gana Mana, Vande Mataram at UAE concert amid row

Beyond the viral culinary moment, Tajani’s three-day visit carries diplomatic significance. India and Italy are looking to deepen cooperation across key sectors including trade, defence, clean energy, education and technology.

The video has since sparked conversations online about soft diplomacy — and how a simple plate of risotto can make international relations feel a little more personal.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has criticised remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Europe during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Pravda reported.

Zelenskyy had accused Europe of failing to take decisive action against Russia, particularly over what he described as inadequate European Union measures to counter Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers.

“Europe loves to discuss the future but avoids taking action today – action that defines what kind of future we will have,” Zelenskyy said, questioning why former US president Donald Trump was able to block tankers linked to the shadow fleet while Europe had not taken similar steps.

The Ukrainian leader also claimed that concerns over possible retaliation from Russia had prevented the European Commission from moving ahead with an initial proposal to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan backed by frozen Russian assets.