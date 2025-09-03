Watch: Japanese influencer’s energetic Bollywood dance for Ganesh Chaturthi goes Viral

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are not just limited to India anymore; they are now spreading across the globe in unique and creative ways. This year, a Japanese content creator brought a special international twist to the festivities, winning hearts online.

Popular influencer Kake Taku paid tribute to Lord Ganesha with a high-energy dance performance to the Bollywood hit “Deva Shree Ganesha” from the film Agneepath. The video, shared on his social media, quickly went viral, with viewers praising the passion and cultural appreciation behind the performance.

Two Vibrant Performances, One Viral Moment Kake Taku didn’t stop at just one performance. He shared two separate videos of his tribute.

In the first clip, he is seen dancing alongside a diverse group of performers, including children, teenagers, and adults, all moving in perfect sync to the powerful beats of the song. Their spirited moves and coordinated choreography brought a festive vibe, even thousands of miles away from India.

The second video featured a creative edit, with three different versions of Kake’s dance appearing simultaneously on the screen, showcasing his energy and versatility as a performer.

Fans React with Love The videos struck a chord with social media users across India and beyond. Fans flooded the comments section with praise for Kake’s enthusiasm and the effort he put into celebrating an Indian festival.

A user wrote, “The world knows the secret to getting countless likes.”

Another user commented, “India approves.”

“Love from India,” the third user commented.

Many viewers said it was heartwarming to see Ganesh Chaturthi traditions embraced globally, while others applauded the influencer for bringing Bollywood music to an international stage.

“I’ve always admired your team for singing and dancing to Indian songs. But recently, you touched me on a much deeper level. When many Indians pointed out that footwear should not be worn while performing to devotional songs like the Ganesha song, you could have easily ignored the feedback. Instead, you chose to listen, respect, and correct it by performing the same song again, and this time barefoot and in kurta, to honor our culture and religion. This simple yet powerful gesture speaks volumes about Japan and its people… thank you and keep going guys,” the fourth wrote.

“It’s no surprise that this reel has gone viral, because when talent meets hard work, magic happens. You deserve every bit of love and recognition coming your way. Keep inspiring and keep dancing with the same spirit, you are simply outstanding. Ganpati Bappa bless you," the fifth wrote.