Watch: JBL speaker floats in ocean for 3 months, still plays music; internet calls it ‘Great PR’

A video showing a JBL Bluetooth speaker washing ashore after reportedly floating in the ocean for nearly three months has gone viral online. Despite being covered in shells and marine residue, the speaker was found still playing music, leaving internet users stunned.

Anjali Thakur
Updated5 Jan 2026, 09:32 PM IST
Internet reacts as JBL speaker survives 3 months in ocean
Internet reacts as JBL speaker survives 3 months in ocean(X/@HeDontMakeNoise)

Even when a gadget claims to be waterproof, most people would hesitate to trust it beyond a brief splash or an accidental dip. But a viral video doing the rounds online has pushed that assumption to the extreme — leaving the internet both amused and amazed.

A JBL Bluetooth speaker was recently found washed up on a beach after allegedly floating in the ocean for nearly three months. What shocked viewers was not just its survival, but the fact that it was still working perfectly.

Viral Video Leaves Internet Stunned

The clip shows the speaker lying on the shore, completely caked in dried sea mud, shells and marine residue. Small insects can be seen crawling over its surface, giving it an almost eerie appearance. At first glance, the device looks beyond repair.

Also Read | Bengaluru couple says they spent ₹2.5 lakh on food, ₹29 lakh on travel in 2025

Moments later, however, the video takes an unexpected turn. Music can be heard playing clearly from the speaker, with the shells stuck to it visibly vibrating in sync with the sound. Despite prolonged exposure to saltwater and harsh ocean conditions, the audio output appears undisturbed.

Watch the video here:

‘Accidental Brand Promotion’, Say Users

Since being shared online, the video has clocked over 17 million views, quickly becoming a major talking point across social media platforms. Users flooded the comments section with disbelief, humour and praise for the speaker’s durability.

Many joked that the clip felt like “accidental but perfect marketing” for JBL, while others quipped that the speaker had endured more than most gadgets ever would. Some users even speculated about whether the device’s battery life or waterproof rating had been underestimated all along.

Also Read | WATCH: Rohit Sharma warns kids of misbehaviour; here's what happened

A user wrote, “Wow this is great PR for JBL.”

Another user joked, “JBL really out here making submarines now.”

The third user commented, “If this isn’t the most incredible advertisement…I don’t know what is!”

“Survived the ocean like it was built by NASA, JBL out here flexing durability,” the fourth user commented.

“Good quality products will withstand the toughest conditions out there. You should add a review online showing the durability of this speaker,” the fifth user wrote on X.

Also Read | Microsoft employee shows off year-end surprise from company in viral video

While the exact model of the speaker has not been confirmed, JBL is known for promoting rugged, waterproof and outdoor-friendly audio products. Still, surviving months at sea — and continuing to play music — was something few expected.

The clip has since reignited conversations online about product durability, waterproof claims and how sometimes, real-world moments can outshine even the most carefully planned advertising campaigns.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsTrendsWatch: JBL speaker floats in ocean for 3 months, still plays music; internet calls it ‘Great PR’
More