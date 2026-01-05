Watch: JBL speaker floats in ocean for 3 months, still plays music; internet calls it ‘Great PR’

Even when a gadget claims to be waterproof, most people would hesitate to trust it beyond a brief splash or an accidental dip. But a viral video doing the rounds online has pushed that assumption to the extreme — leaving the internet both amused and amazed.

A JBL Bluetooth speaker was recently found washed up on a beach after allegedly floating in the ocean for nearly three months. What shocked viewers was not just its survival, but the fact that it was still working perfectly.

Viral Video Leaves Internet Stunned The clip shows the speaker lying on the shore, completely caked in dried sea mud, shells and marine residue. Small insects can be seen crawling over its surface, giving it an almost eerie appearance. At first glance, the device looks beyond repair.

Moments later, however, the video takes an unexpected turn. Music can be heard playing clearly from the speaker, with the shells stuck to it visibly vibrating in sync with the sound. Despite prolonged exposure to saltwater and harsh ocean conditions, the audio output appears undisturbed.

‘Accidental Brand Promotion’, Say Users Since being shared online, the video has clocked over 17 million views, quickly becoming a major talking point across social media platforms. Users flooded the comments section with disbelief, humour and praise for the speaker’s durability.

Many joked that the clip felt like “accidental but perfect marketing” for JBL, while others quipped that the speaker had endured more than most gadgets ever would. Some users even speculated about whether the device’s battery life or waterproof rating had been underestimated all along.

A user wrote, “Wow this is great PR for JBL.”

Another user joked, “JBL really out here making submarines now.”

The third user commented, “If this isn’t the most incredible advertisement…I don’t know what is!”

“Survived the ocean like it was built by NASA, JBL out here flexing durability,” the fourth user commented.

“Good quality products will withstand the toughest conditions out there. You should add a review online showing the durability of this speaker,” the fifth user wrote on X.

While the exact model of the speaker has not been confirmed, JBL is known for promoting rugged, waterproof and outdoor-friendly audio products. Still, surviving months at sea — and continuing to play music — was something few expected.