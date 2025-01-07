A video showing US President Joe Biden fumbling the lyrics to "Happy Birthday" during a White House event has gone viral, igniting renewed criticism of his mental fitness. The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the @RNCResearch account on Sunday afternoon, has been viewed over 60,000 times as of Monday morning. Several other Republican-affiliated accounts have also reposted the video, causing it to gain significant traction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident occurred during a ceremony at the White House marking the signing of the Social Security Fairness Act, legislation that aims to increase Social Security payments for millions of Americans.

During the event, Biden called 17-year-old Eliseo Jimenez to the stage to celebrate his birthday. Earlier in the year, Jimenez had walked over 1,600 miles from Lubbock, Texas, to Washington, D.C., advocating for Social Security reform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, Biden starts the song with confidence but stumbles when he reaches Jimenez’s name. He mumbles unintelligibly, pausing awkwardly before finishing the rest of the song. Jimenez appeared visibly embarrassed but laughed off the moment. The @RNCResearch account stated the president, saying, "Biden invites a guy on stage to sing Happy Birthday to him, but can't pronounce his name. What an embarrassment!"

This gaffe adds to a series of similar incidents that have raised concerns about Biden’s age and mental acuity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biden, who is set to retire in just under two weeks at the age of 82, has been a prominent figure in politics for over 50 years. With Trump returning to office for his second term on January 20, the focus on Biden’s mental and physical capabilities is expected to continue as his presidency nears its end.

Social Media reactions erupt after Biden struggles with name Social media users have sharply criticized US President Joe Biden after a video surfaced showing him struggling to pronounce a person’s name while singing "Happy Birthday" at a White House event. The moment quickly went viral, sparking a flood of reactions across various platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, Biden invited a young man on stage to celebrate his birthday, but as he began singing, he appeared to falter when attempting to pronounce the young man’s name. The awkward pause and mumbled words prompted many users on X (formerly Twitter) to voice their disappointment.

One user commented, “This is painful to watch," highlighting the discomfort many felt while watching the moment unfold. Another user remarked sarcastically, "Happy birthday to you! Happy birthday to you! Happy birthday E-I-E-I-O. Happy birthday to you!" in reference to Biden's mix-up while trying to sing the traditional birthday song.

The gaffe quickly became fodder for critics, with another user expressing frustration over the president’s performance in office. The user wrote, “Absolute embarrassment for the last four years," while another remarked, “It’s not even hard!" suggesting that the name was easy to pronounce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user expressed impatience, posting, “15 days until this national embarrassment finally ends," as the user eagerly awaited the end of Biden's presidency. Another user quipped, “Just remember, 14 more days of this and these embarrassing moments will be history," implying that Biden’s time in office was soon coming to an end.

A recurring sentiment for a user was the feeling that time under Biden’s leadership had been slow and painful. "Every day this guy is in office seems like a year. Time has never gone so slow," one user wrote.

Not all reactions were harsh, as some simply found the incident amusing. A lighthearted remark from a user read, “Mumble, bumble, Biden. Nothing new," poking fun at the president’s frequent verbal slip-ups. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many users, however, eagerly anticipated the January 20 transition of power, with one remarking, “Jan 20th can’t come soon enough," signaling their impatience for Biden's departure from office.