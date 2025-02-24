WATCH | Justin Bieber’s tense exchange with photographer after breakfast with wife Hailey – ‘Don’t thank me’

Justin Bieber had a heated exchange with a paparazzo outside Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles after grabbing breakfast with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The 30-year-old singer reacted sharply when a photographer thanked him as he walked to his SUV.

“Thank you, JB bro,” the unidentified photographer said, as captured in a video obtained by TMZ, the news outlet reported.

Bieber, visibly irritated, stopped mid-walk to confront the cameraman. “Bro, why are you thanking me?” he snapped back.

Bieber calls photographer’s comment ‘disrespectful’ The photographer, who is not affiliated with TMZ, attempted to compliment Bieber by calling him “the best.” However, the singer wasn’t entertaining it.

“Don’t thank me though. That’s disrespectful when you thank me,” Bieber stated. “I’m not asking you to be here.”

Despite the paparazzo insisting he was simply expressing gratitude, Bieber made it clear he wanted to be left alone.

“What I’m saying is I don’t want you to be here, so when you thank me it’s disrespectful,” he added. “Just take your pictures and let me do my thing.”

Before getting into the passenger seat of a Range Rover, Bieber concluded, “Don’t thank me for everything, OK? I appreciate that.”

Concerns over Bieber’s behavior The breakfast incident comes amid growing concern for Bieber’s well-being. Days earlier, fans questioned his behaviour at an event for Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand.

A viral video from the event showed Bieber swaying side to side with an exaggerated smile while speaking to Refinery29 beauty director Sara Tan. His choice to wear narrow black sunglasses indoors also raised eyebrows.

Hailey reportedly worried about Justin According to sources cited by Page Six, Hailey Bieber is struggling to support her husband.

“Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” a source said.

The insider added, “Hailey loves Justin with all her heart, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s happy.”