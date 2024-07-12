Watch | Kamal Haasan’s fan arrives in Senapathy’s costume to watch Indian 2’s first day show

As Kamal Haasan's movie ‘Indian 2’ hit cinema screens, a fan of the Tamil superstar arrived at a film theatre dressed up as the actor's character from the film to watch the show

Livemint
First Published12 Jul 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Kamal Hassan's movie Indian 2 is winning applaud from audience.
Kamal Hassan’s movie Indian 2 is winning applaud from audience.(Screengrab from YouTube/Lyca Productions)

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2: Zero Tolerance was released in cinemas on Friday, July 12. The sequel to Indian, released in the late 90s, is receiving a positive response from the audience. Several fans of Kamal Haasan were spotted outside cinema theatres to watch the first-day show of the movie.

One of the fans of the Tamil Superstar was caught dressed as Senapathy, the lead role in the movie, while he was arriving at a cinema theatre in Tamil Nadu to watch the movie.

In the video shared by ANI, Kamal Haasan's fan can be seen dressed in Senapathy's costume and arriving at the cinema theatre on a horse.

Indian 2: Zero Tolerance is a sequel to Kamal Haasan's superhit movie Indian, released in 1996. The movie featured him in a dual role and also starred Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, and Kasthuri Shankar.

The sequel movie's production began in 2019. However, the movie was put on hold due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and an accident that occurred on the set in 2020.

The movie sequel is the story of a freedom fighter and his fight against corruption in the new India. Besides Haasan, it also features Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. Indian 2 has been produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

The franchise has brought back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel. In the movie poster, freedom fighter and vigilante Senapathy (Kamal Hassan) can be seen with is trademark twisted finger in handcuffed hands. The movie's music was given by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of 'Indian 2' was unveiled during the Pongal festival 2020.

The movie earned mixed reactions from the audience. Several viewers applauded the Tamil movie star's acting but pointed out the movie's weak storyline.

