Kavya Maran has turned her wedding celebrations into a memorable occasion for her staff with a generous gesture.

Following her marriage to music composer Anirudh Ravichander, Maran reportedly distributed gold rings to Sun Group employees as a token of celebration.

Also Read | Who is Kavya Maran? Meet the businesswoman behind Sun TV and Sunrisers

What is inside the viral wedding gift box? News of the lavish gesture surfaced after an employee shared a video on X offering a sneak peek of the wedding hamper.

According to the viral clip, staff members received curated gift boxes containing chocolates, an invitation card, and a gold ring.

In the video, an employee is heard expressing pleasant surprise, noting that although staff had anticipated receiving gold coins, they were delighted to find gold rings instead.

The invitation card tucked inside the hamper also mentioned a luncheon scheduled for November 25, which seems to be a dedicated celebration for Sun Group employees.

The exact weight and value of the rings remain unknown. Sun Group has also not issued an official confirmation regarding the total number of employees who received the gift.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's self-respect marriage Kavya Maran married Anirudh Ravichander on November 11 in an intimate self-respect marriage ceremony in Greece. The private destination wedding was attended by close family and prominent guests, including superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The couple sealed the deal by exchanging garlands and chains, surrounded by their family and close friends. No elaborate Hindu rituals, including sindoor or mangalsutra, were a part of the wedding ceremony.

A self-respect marriage is rooted in Tamil Nadu's social reform movement. It is a non-religious wedding ceremony which doesn't involve Vedic rituals, Brahmin priests or Sanskrit chants. In simple terms, it is a form of marriage entered into by mutual consent and on equal terms.

Popularly known as Suyamariyathai Thirumanam in Tamil, a self-respect marriage stems from the Self-Respect Movement launched by social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy.

It advocated that marriage should be based on the mutual consent and commitment of two individuals rather than on religious customs, rituals, or caste-based traditions.

The newlyweds followed up the Greece ceremony with a star-studded wedding reception in Chennai on November 21, bringing together major names from the worlds of cinema, cricket, business, and politics.

Who is Kavya Maran? Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and an executive director of Sun TV Network. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, chairman and managing director of the Sun Group, one of India's prominent media conglomerates.

Born in Chennai on August 6, 1992, Kavya belongs to the Maran family, which has significant interests in India's media and entertainment industry.

Her mother, Kavery Maran, heads Sun TV Network as its CEO. Kavya is also related to Dayanidhi Maran, her uncle, a politician associated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).