A woman delivered a baby girl on a KSRTC bus in Kerala's Thrissur district on May 29. The incident happened when the woman was travelling on the bus and went into labor. The bus driver then immediately changed the route and drove straight to Amala Hospital in Thrissur, informing the hospital of the emergency. Upon arrival at the hospital, the woman was already in an advanced stage of labor.