A woman delivered a baby girl on a KSRTC bus in Kerala's Thrissur district on May 29. The incident happened when the woman was travelling on the bus and went into labor. The bus driver then immediately changed the route and drove straight to Amala Hospital in Thrissur, informing the hospital of the emergency. Upon arrival at the hospital, the woman was already in an advanced stage of labor.

Also Read: Monsoon Tracker: With an early onset in Kerala, here's when Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities will receive rainfall In a video shared by news agency ANI, the bus was seen at the hospital with staff members rushing to assist the mother. The medical team also brought essential equipment onto the bus to ensure a safe delivery. Following the successful delivery, the mother and her baby girl were transferred to the hospital for further care.

While speaking on this, Dr Yasir Sulaiman at Amala Hospital told ANI, "... The initiation of labour pain had already begun. At that point of time, it was impossible for us to shift her to the emergency department... Then we had to take out the child and cut the (umbilical) cord there itself. We made sure that the baby and the mother were safe... Currently, both are doing well. It was a different day and a new thing for us."

Also Read: 'I love my country': How an Amazon package reminded Indian-origin woman in Canada of her roots As per Hindustan Times report, the 37-year-old woman is mother of five children. The day following the birth of the baby, Assistant Transport Officer Ubaid TA, on behalf of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar also presented gifts to both the baby and the woman, a report by The New Indian Express stated.

