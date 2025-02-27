Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
King Charles and Queen Camilla took part in pre-Ramadan preparations during a visit to Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in London, on Wednesday (February 26). The royal couple engaged with staff and participated in a charitable initiative ahead of the Islamic holy month.
During their visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla assisted staff in packing boxes of dates.
The official X (formerly Twitter) page of The Royal Family shared a video of the visit, captioned, "Packing dates at Darjeeling Express!" The post highlighted the significance of dates in Ramadan and Their Majesties' contribution to supporting local communities.
"Packing dates at Darjeeling Express! Traditionally, dates are eaten as the first food to break the fast at sunset during Ramadan. Their Majesties helped pack dates that will be sent to local hospitals for Iftaar during the holy month.," the post read.
Asma Khan, the owner of Darjeeling Express, expressed her surprise at the King's efficiency, joking that she "didn't realize the king would be so fast" in packing the donation boxes. King Charles, known for his quick wit, responded, "I don’t waste time."
The visit underscored the royal couple's commitment to community engagement and cultural inclusion. By participating in Ramadan preparations, King Charles and Queen Camilla demonstrated their support for the Muslim community and the importance of charitable giving during the holy month.
